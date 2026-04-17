FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals

Michael Wacha

Kansas City Royals • #52 SP

Michael Wacha And Royals Take On Yankees On April 17

Michael Wacha will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Wacha has -114 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Wacha is 2-0 with a 0.43 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Wacha

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News