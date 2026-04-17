Michael Wacha And Royals Take On Yankees On April 17
Michael Wacha will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Wacha has -114 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Wacha is 2-0 with a 0.43 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing four hits.
The Yankees are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.