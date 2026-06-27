Michael Wacha And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On June 27

Wacha is 5-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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