Michael Wacha And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On April 11
Michael Wacha will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Wacha has -122 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Wacha is 1-0 with a 0.69 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
The White Sox are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, collecting 1.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.