Michael Wacha And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On April 11

Wacha is 1-0 with a 0.69 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The White Sox are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, collecting 1.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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