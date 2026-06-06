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Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals

Michael Wacha

Kansas City Royals • #52 SP

Michael Wacha And Royals Face Twins On June 6

Michael Wacha will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Saturday, June 6 at 2:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Wacha is 4-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Wacha

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