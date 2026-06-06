Michael Wacha And Royals Face Twins On June 6

Wacha is 4-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.