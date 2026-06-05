Michael Wacha And Royals Take On Twins On June 5

Wacha is 4-3 with a 3.23 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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