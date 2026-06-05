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Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals

Michael Wacha

Kansas City Royals • #52 SP

Michael Wacha And Royals Take On Twins On June 5

Michael Wacha will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Friday, June 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Wacha has -114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Wacha is 4-3 with a 3.23 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Wacha

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