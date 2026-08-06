Michael Wacha And Royals Play Twins On Aug. 6

Wacha is 5-8 with a 3.51 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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