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Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals

Michael Wacha

Kansas City Royals • #52 SP

Michael Wacha And Royals Play Twins On Aug. 6

Michael Wacha will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Wacha has -113 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Wacha is 5-8 with a 3.51 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Wacha

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