Michael Wacha And Royals Face Tigers On May 9

Wacha is 3-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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