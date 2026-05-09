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Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals

Michael Wacha

Kansas City Royals • #52 SP

Michael Wacha And Royals Face Tigers On May 9

Michael Wacha will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Wacha has -112 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Wacha is 3-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Wacha

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