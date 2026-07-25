Michael Wacha And Royals Square Off Against Tigers On July 25

Wacha is 5-7 with a 3.66 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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