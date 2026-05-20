Michael Wacha And Royals Take On Red Sox On May 20

Wacha is 4-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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