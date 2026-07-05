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Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals

Michael Wacha

Kansas City Royals • #52 SP

Michael Wacha And Royals Face Phillies On July 5

Michael Wacha will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Philadelphia Phillies at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, July 5 at 3 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Wacha is 5-6 with a 3.45 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Wacha

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