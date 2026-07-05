Michael Wacha And Royals Face Phillies On July 5

Wacha is 5-6 with a 3.45 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.