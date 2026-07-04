Michael Wacha And Royals Face Phillies On July 4

Wacha is 5-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.