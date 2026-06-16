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Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals

Michael Wacha

Kansas City Royals • #52 SP

Michael Wacha And Royals Square Off Against Nationals On June 16

Michael Wacha will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Wacha has +128 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wacha is 4-5 with a 3.58 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw seven innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Wacha

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