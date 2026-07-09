Michael Wacha And Royals Play Mets On July 9

Wacha is 5-6 with a 3.45 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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