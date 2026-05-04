Michael Wacha And Royals Play Guardians On May 4

Wacha is 2-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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