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Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals

Michael Wacha

Kansas City Royals • #52 SP

Michael Wacha And Royals Play Guardians On April 6

Michael Wacha will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Monday, April 6 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Wacha has -108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Wacha is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Guardians are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Wacha

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