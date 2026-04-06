Michael Wacha And Royals Play Guardians On April 6
Michael Wacha will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Monday, April 6 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Wacha has -108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Wacha is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Guardians are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.