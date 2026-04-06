Michael Wacha And Royals Play Guardians On April 6

Wacha is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Guardians are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.