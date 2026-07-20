Michael Wacha And Royals Face Giants On July 20
Michael Wacha will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, July 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Wacha has +104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Wacha is 5-7 with a 3.77 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday, July 9 when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.