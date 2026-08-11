Michael Wacha And Royals Face Dodgers On Aug. 11
Michael Wacha will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Wacha has +102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Wacha is 5-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.