Michael Wacha And Royals Face Dodgers On Aug. 11

Wacha is 5-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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