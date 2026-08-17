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Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals

Michael Wacha

Kansas City Royals • #52 SP

Michael Wacha And Royals Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 17

Michael Wacha will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Wacha has +100 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Wacha is 5-8 with a 3.46 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Wacha

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