Michael Wacha And Royals Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 17

Wacha is 5-8 with a 3.46 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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