Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Take On Twins On June 14

McGreevy is 3-5 with a 2.99 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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