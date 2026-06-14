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Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals

Michael McGreevy

St. Louis Cardinals • #36 RP

Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Take On Twins On June 14

Michael McGreevy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. McGreevy has -108 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

McGreevy is 3-5 with a 2.99 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael McGreevy

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