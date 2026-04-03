Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Take On Tigers On April 3
Michael McGreevy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, April 3 at 1:10 p.m. ET. McGreevy has -132 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
McGreevy is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Tigers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.