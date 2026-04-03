Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Take On Tigers On April 3

McGreevy is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Tigers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.