Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Square Off Against Royals On June 19

McGreevy is 3-5 with a 2.99 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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