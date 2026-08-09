Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 9
Michael McGreevy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:15 p.m. ET. McGreevy has -132 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
McGreevy is 4-9 with a 3.59 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.