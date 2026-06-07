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Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals

Michael McGreevy

St. Louis Cardinals • #36 RP

Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Square Off Against Reds On June 7

Michael McGreevy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, June 7 at 2:15 p.m. ET. McGreevy has +128 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

McGreevy is 3-5 with a 2.98 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael McGreevy

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