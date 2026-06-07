Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Square Off Against Reds On June 7

McGreevy is 3-5 with a 2.98 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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