Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Play Rangers On June 1

McGreevy is 3-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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