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Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals

Michael McGreevy

St. Louis Cardinals • #36 RP

Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Play Rangers On June 1

Michael McGreevy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers at Busch Stadium, on Monday, June 1 at 7:45 p.m. ET. McGreevy has -110 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

McGreevy is 3-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael McGreevy

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