Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Take On Pirates On May 20

McGreevy is 3-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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