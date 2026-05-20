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Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals

Michael McGreevy

St. Louis Cardinals • #36 RP

Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Take On Pirates On May 20

Michael McGreevy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:45 p.m. ET. McGreevy has -158 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

McGreevy is 3-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael McGreevy

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