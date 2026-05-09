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Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals

Michael McGreevy

St. Louis Cardinals • #36 RP

Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Face Padres On May 9

Michael McGreevy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

McGreevy is 3-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up just one hit.

The Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael McGreevy

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