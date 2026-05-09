Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Face Padres On May 9

McGreevy is 3-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up just one hit.

The Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.