Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Take On Padres On May 8

McGreevy is 2-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up three hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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