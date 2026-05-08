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Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals

Michael McGreevy

St. Louis Cardinals • #36 RP

Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Take On Padres On May 8

Michael McGreevy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, May 8 at 9:45 p.m. ET. McGreevy has -110 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

McGreevy is 2-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up three hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael McGreevy

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