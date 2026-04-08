Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Take On Nationals On April 8

McGreevy is 0-1 with a 2.53 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Nationals are averaging 6.4 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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