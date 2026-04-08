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Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals

Michael McGreevy

St. Louis Cardinals • #36 RP

Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Take On Nationals On April 8

Michael McGreevy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 4:05 p.m. ET. McGreevy has -114 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

McGreevy is 0-1 with a 2.53 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Nationals are averaging 6.4 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael McGreevy

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