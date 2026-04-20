Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Square Off Against Marlins On April 20

McGreevy is 1-1 with a 2.49 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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