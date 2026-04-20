Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Square Off Against Marlins On April 20
Michael McGreevy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Monday, April 20 at 6:40 p.m. ET. McGreevy has +124 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
McGreevy is 1-1 with a 2.49 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.