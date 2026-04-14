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Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals

Michael McGreevy

St. Louis Cardinals • #36 RP

Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Square Off Against Guardians On April 14

Michael McGreevy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:45 p.m. ET. McGreevy has +136 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

McGreevy is 1-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael McGreevy

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