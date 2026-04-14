Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Square Off Against Guardians On April 14

McGreevy is 1-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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