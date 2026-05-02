Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Face Dodgers On May 2

McGreevy is 1-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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