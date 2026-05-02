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Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals

Michael McGreevy

St. Louis Cardinals • #36 RP

Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Face Dodgers On May 2

Michael McGreevy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, May 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET. McGreevy has -120 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

McGreevy is 1-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael McGreevy

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