Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Face Diamondbacks On July 17
Michael McGreevy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Friday, July 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. McGreevy has -164 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
McGreevy is 4-7 with a 3.01 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday, July 8 when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.