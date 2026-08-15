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Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals

Michael McGreevy

St. Louis Cardinals • #36 RP

Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Play Cubs On Aug. 15

Michael McGreevy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 2:20 p.m. ET. McGreevy has +102 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

McGreevy is 4-9 with a 3.64 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael McGreevy

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