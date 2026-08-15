Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Play Cubs On Aug. 15

McGreevy is 4-9 with a 3.64 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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