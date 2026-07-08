Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Take On Brewers On July 8

McGreevy is 3-7 with a 3.12 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.