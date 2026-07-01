Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Square Off Against Braves On July 1

McGreevy is 3-6 with a 3.12 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up five hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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