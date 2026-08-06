Michael Massey And Royals Play Twins On Aug. 6

Massey is hitting for a .267 BA, .301 OBP and .432 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 38 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Twins.

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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