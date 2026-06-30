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Michael Massey
Kansas City Royals

Michael Massey

Kansas City Royals • #19 2B

Michael Massey And Royals Square Off Against Rays On June 30

Michael Massey and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Massey has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Massey is hitting for a .264 BA, .293 OBP and .446 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 24 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Griffin Jax makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.33 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Massey

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