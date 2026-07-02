Michael Massey And Royals Face Rays On July 2

Massey is hitting for a .261 BA, .292 OBP and .437 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 24 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.32 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.