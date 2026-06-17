Michael Massey And Royals Square Off Against Nationals On June 17
Michael Massey and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Massey has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Massey is hitting for a .261 BA, .279 OBP and .452 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 19 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Nationals.
Zack Littell (6-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.32 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.