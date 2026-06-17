Michael Massey And Royals Square Off Against Nationals On June 17

Massey is hitting for a .261 BA, .279 OBP and .452 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 19 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (6-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.32 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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