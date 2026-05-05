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Michael Massey
Kansas City Royals

Michael Massey

Kansas City Royals • #19 2B

Michael Massey And Royals Play Guardians On May 5

Michael Massey and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Massey has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Massey is hitting for a .194 BA, .224 OBP and .323 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .546 and he has scored six runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

The Guardians are sending Gavin Williams (5-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 43 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Massey

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