Michael Massey And Royals Face Athletics On Aug. 19

Massey is hitting for a .272 BA, .306 OBP and .440 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 44 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Athletics.

Gage Jump (5-7) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

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