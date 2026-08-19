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Michael Massey
Kansas City Royals

Michael Massey

Kansas City Royals • #19 2B

Michael Massey And Royals Face Athletics On Aug. 19

Michael Massey and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Massey has +790 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Massey is hitting for a .272 BA, .306 OBP and .440 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 44 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Athletics.

Gage Jump (5-7) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Massey

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