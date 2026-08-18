Michael Massey And Royals Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 18

Massey is hitting for a .272 BA, .303 OBP and .441 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 43 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Brady Basso (0-0) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.

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