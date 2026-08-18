Michael Massey And Royals Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 18
Michael Massey and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Massey has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Massey is hitting for a .272 BA, .303 OBP and .441 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 43 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Brady Basso (0-0) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.