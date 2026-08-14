Michael Massey And Royals Play Angels On Aug. 14

Massey is hitting for a .258 BA, .290 OBP and .416 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 40 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Dodgers.

The Angels will send Grayson Rodriguez (3-5) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 7.20 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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