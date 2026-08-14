Michael Massey And Royals Play Angels On Aug. 14
Michael Massey and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Massey has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Massey is hitting for a .258 BA, .290 OBP and .416 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 40 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Dodgers.
The Angels will send Grayson Rodriguez (3-5) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 7.20 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.