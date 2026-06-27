Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Take On Twins On June 27

Lorenzen is 2-9 with a 7.11 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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