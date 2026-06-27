Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Take On Twins On June 27
Michael Lorenzen will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Lorenzen is 2-9 with a 7.11 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.