Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Take On Pirates On May 12
Michael Lorenzen will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has -138 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Lorenzen is 2-4 with a 6.92 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.