Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Take On Pirates On May 12

Lorenzen is 2-4 with a 6.92 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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