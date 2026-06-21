Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Take On Pirates On June 21

Lorenzen is 2-8 with a 7.13 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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