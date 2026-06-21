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Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies

Michael Lorenzen

Colorado Rockies • #24 SP

Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Take On Pirates On June 21

Michael Lorenzen will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, on Sunday, June 21 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has -144 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lorenzen is 2-8 with a 7.13 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Lorenzen

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