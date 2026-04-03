Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Take On Phillies On April 3
Michael Lorenzen will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has +116 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Lorenzen is 0-0 with a 6.23 ERA and four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
The Phillies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.