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Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies

Michael Lorenzen

Colorado Rockies • #24 SP

Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Take On Nationals On July 22

Michael Lorenzen will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Lorenzen is 3-9 with a 6.53 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Lorenzen

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