Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Take On Nationals On July 22

Lorenzen is 3-9 with a 6.53 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.