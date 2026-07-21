Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Face Nationals On July 21

Lorenzen is 3-9 with a 6.22 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday, July 12 when he tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.