Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Square Off Against Giants On May 29
Michael Lorenzen will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, on Friday, May 29 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has -120 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Lorenzen is 2-7 with a 7.21 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Giants are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.