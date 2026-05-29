Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Square Off Against Giants On May 29

Lorenzen is 2-7 with a 7.21 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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